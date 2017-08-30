How to donate to the Hurricane Harvey relief

Harvey downgraded to tropical depression, but officials warn of continued flooding

GALVESTON, TX - AUGUST 26: A resident looks over a street flooded by rain from Hurricane Harvey on August 26, 2017 in Galveston, Texas. Harvey, which made landfall north of Corpus Christi late last night, is expected to dump upwards to 40 inches of rain in Texas over the next couple of days. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

HOUSTON, Texas — The National Hurricane Center has downgraded Harvey to a tropical depression, but warns of continuing flooding in parts of Southeast Texas and southwest Louisiana.

In its Wednesday evening update, the hurricane center said Harvey is located about 10 miles (16.09 kilometers) southwest of Alexandria, Louisiana, and has maximum sustained winds of 35 mph (56.32 kph).

The center said the threat of heavy rains has ended for the Houston and Galveston areas, but “life-threatening” flooding will continue in and around Houston, Beaumont, Port Arthur and southwest Louisiana.

Harvey is expected to produce an additional 4 to 8 inches of rainfall along the Texas-Louisiana line.

