ISP trooper in ‘very serious condition’ after being struck on I-865 eastbound

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – An Indiana State Police trooper was seriously injured after being struck on the interstate Monday morning.

The crash happened on I-865 eastbound near the I-465 southbound ramp at mile marker 4. All eastbound lanes of 865 were closed as a result of the crash.

According to Sgt. John Perrine with Indiana State Police, a vehicle struck the trooper while he was outside his vehicle conducting a traffic stop. Perrine said the state trooper is “alert and conscious but in very serious condition.”

Perrine identified the state trooper as Ronneal Williams, a 5-year veteran of the force. He’s in serious but stable condition at St. Vincent Hospital. Perrine said the impact from the crash sent him over the guardrail. He was able to radio for help despite his injuries.

“A vehicle left the road and struck the back of the trooper’s car on I-865,” Perrine said. “His car then struck the van, striking the trooper and throwing the trooper over the guardrail.”

Perrine said Williams likely suffered some broken bones. Perrine said Williams’ emergency lights were on and police were investigating what caused the driver to go off the road and hit the back of the police cruiser.

“We need people to pay attention when they’re driving to make it as safe as possible,” Perrine said. “If you can’t move over, we understand, but you need to at least slow down. Put your hands on the steering wheel and focus on what’s ahead of you so you don’t cause a tragic crash like this.”

Perrine said the trooper’s car was all the way over on the shoulder. The driver of the van the trooper had stopped and the driver of the car that crashed into the trooper’s cruiser also went to area hospitals. Perrine said their injuries didn’t appear to be life-threatening.

Perrine said Williams, patrols Marion County on the day shift and had just pulled the van over for a traffic violation.

Perrine expected the interstate to remain closed for at least two more hours.