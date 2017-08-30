× Delaware County deputy poses as teen girl on Backpage to catch child solicitation suspect

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ind. – A Delaware County deputy posed as a 15-year-old girl on Backpage.com to catch a child solicitation suspect from DeKalb County.

According to a probable cause affidavit, the officer started speaking with 41-year-old Anthony Kapp on Aug. 10.

During their conversations, Kapp requested pictures and asked several sexually related questions, the affidavit says.

On Tuesday, the officer began to speak with Kapp again and the two set up a time and place to meet and have sex.

Later, the officer says he and another deputy observed Kapp pull into a parking lot “of Memorial and Hoyt” and Kapp texted him “Here.” The officers approached Kapp’s vehicle and ordered him to lie on the ground outside. He reportedly did so without incident and was placed into custody.

During an interview with officers, Kapp said he usually meets girls from Backpage at least one a month. According to the affidavit, he was actually robbed of $80 by a girl he met on the website the night before.

Kapp is being charged with attempted sexual misconduct with a minor and child solicitation, both level 5 felonies.