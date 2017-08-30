Carmel PD addresses recent robberies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CARMEL, Ind. –Carmel is regularly recognized as being one the safest places in the United States, but the city has had three robberies in the last week and a half.

“It’s all hands on deck,” Carmel Police Lt. Joe Bickel said. “Our detective bureau is working diligently, every one of the detective is out working trying to solve that crime. We have patrol officers out diligently working that area, direct patrols, extra patrols.”

Bickel said Carmel had not had a single armed robbery in 2017 until August and only averages about six a year.

“We’re pretty fortunate we do have a very safe community,” he said. “(Robberies are) very rare and I don’t think anything is connected with these crimes that have occurred in the last week and half.”

The first happened on Michigan Road at an AT&T store. Officers were able to arrest two suspects in that case.

The most recent happened Tuesday in a neighborhood near 121st and Shelbourne Road. A man who was mowing grass was held a gun point and the suspects took his wallet.

Possibly the most disturbing happened last Thursday in a neighborhood near 106th and Gray Road. While a mother was gardening she said two men snuck into the back of her home, tied her teenage daughter up and held her at gun point as she took them to valuables in the house.

“We’re still going to stay on our toes, because things like this can happen anywhere and trying to be at the right place at the right time to catch these guys is very important to us,” Bickel said.

Anyone who has information that could lead to an arrest in any of these cases is asked to call Carmel Police at 317-571-2580.