Bru Burger in Carmel welcomes burger lovers and vegans alike with vast array of menu options and craft beers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CARMEL, Ind.—With football season kicking into gear, scouting for a spot to catch some games, grab some beers, and enjoy a great burger with friends is top priority.

But at Bru Burger, located at 12901 Old Meridian Street in Carmel, is just the place. The business prides itself on their friendly atmosphere, top quality gourmet burgers, and 16 rotating craft beers on tap.

“Beer and burgers go great together,” says general manager, Craig Morris.

Luckily, Bru Burger in Carmel has plenty of each. With 16 craft beers on tap, including several local brews, and a plethora of creative burgers that will satisfy everyone from meat lovers to vegans.

If you scroll through their Yelp page, reviewers mention plenty of favorite menu items. From the traditional “Bru” burger, to the Mexicali burger—complete with white queso, pickled jalapenos, guacamole, fried onions, and a house chipotle barbeque sauce. And for vegetarians and vegans, the quinoa burger gets rave reviews.

“The quinoa is a red quinoa patty on that and it has hummus on there as well as Portobello mushroom. We have avocado on that. We have a red pepper jam and pea shoots on that,” Morris says.

Then, there’s my personal favorite: the ahi tuna burger.

“Cooked to your liking. That is a popular burger on there for [folks who] prefer no burgers,” says Morris.

While you may already be familiar with Bru Burger’s Mass Ave location, you’ll definitely get a different vibe from the huge space here in Carmel.

“In addition to this being a much larger size than the other Bru Burger locations, the outdoor patio with twinkling lights overhead, they’ve got a fire pit and lots of lush landscaping,” says Yelp Indy’s Brittany Smith.

Four Things You Need to Know:

1: Here, vegetarian and vegans aren’t an after thought. Even those with more carnivorous appetites love their quinoa burger.

Here, vegetarian and vegans aren’t an after thought. Even those with more carnivorous appetites love their quinoa burger. 2: With their 8 TVs, it’s a great spot to meet with friends and catch your favorite team’s games.

With their 8 TVs, it’s a great spot to meet with friends and catch your favorite team’s games. 3: Bru features gourmet chef burgers as well as veggie, turkey, lamb, and ahi tuna varieties. Items on Bru Burger’s menu include unique toppings for burgers, including ahi tuna, shaved brussel sprouts, truffle aioli, carrot-ginger slaw, spinach and cucumber sauce.

Bru features gourmet chef burgers as well as veggie, turkey, lamb, and ahi tuna varieties. Items on Bru Burger’s menu include unique toppings for burgers, including ahi tuna, shaved brussel sprouts, truffle aioli, carrot-ginger slaw, spinach and cucumber sauce. 4: Be sure to inquire about the 16 craft beers on draft along with over 40 bottles from around the world.

Located near both the Monon Trail and the Carmel Arts and Design District, Bru Burger is a convenient spot to meet up with friends to watch their favorite sports on one of their 8 TV’s.

“During the playoffs, pre playoffs, post playoffs we’ve got the TVs,” Morris says.

They have a full lunch and dinner menu, but if you aren’t in the mood for a burger—no worries. They also have plenty of options you may not expect, like their chicken fingers, which are very popular.

You can connect with Bru Burger via their Yelp page, website, or like them on Facebook.

While in Carmel, check out these other popular Yelp spots located within just 3 blocks of Bru Burger: