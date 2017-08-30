How to donate to the Hurricane Harvey relief

500 lbs. of blood from Indiana Blood Center delivered to Galveston hospital

Posted 7:19 pm, August 30, 2017, by

GALVESTON, Texas – Around 500 pounds of blood from the Indiana Blood Center were delivered to a hospital in Galveston, Texas Tuesday.

The Nebraska National Guard picked up the load from the Angleton Danbury Campus hospital between missions to rescue those stranded by the flood waters from Hurricane Harvey.

Erin Duffy of the Omaha World-Herald was along for the ride as the team transported the products to John Sealy Hospital.

Click here to learn how you can donate your blood to help those affected by the hurricane.

