Viral photo inspires local senior community to hold fundraiser for elderly victims of Harvey

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– An Indianapolis nursing community will raise funds this week for fellow nursing communities in Galveston County, Texas after seeing a viral photo of elderly people trapped inside an assisted living facility.

The photo, posted Sunday morning, shows the facility’s residents sitting waist-deep in flood waters.

Need help asap emergency services please RETWEET pic.twitter.com/LesxeaIHNm — Timothy J. McIntosh (@DividendsMGR) August 27, 2017

On Tuesday, a photo from the same user showed the residents dry and safe.

The happy ending after all pic.twitter.com/W7eYtEBXIX — Timothy J. McIntosh (@DividendsMGR) August 29, 2017

Galvnews.com reports 18 people were rescued from the facility.

Forest Creek Village, a local senior community operated by American Senior Communities, will hold a fundraiser on Thursday, with all proceeds going to nursing communities in the Galveston County, Texas area where thousands have been affected by the hurricane and catastrophic flooding.

They will sell lunches for $5 from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Forest Creek Village is located at 525 East Thompson Road in Indianapolis. The lunch will consist of pulled pork, green beans, chips and cookies.

American Senior Communities says Forest Creek Village staff and residents were moved to action after seeing the destruction caused by Hurricane Harvey.

“My team was pretty moved by the photo circulating of the residents in water up to their waists, and we are sure there are many situations like it that need help,” said Colette Campbell, director of Marketing and Admissions at Forest Creek Village.