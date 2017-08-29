How to donate to the Hurricane Harvey relief

Video captures heartwarming rescue of dog from Hurricane Harvey flood waters

Posted 10:53 pm, August 29, 2017, by

LUMBERTON, Tx. – A video captured the moment a group worked together to rescue a dog from flood waters brought on by Hurricane Harvey.

The stunning rescue occurred on Beaver Brook Street in Lumberton, Texas on Tuesday, according to witness Kavan Wise.

Wise says a few teenagers attempted to cross a bridge with an ATV when they got stuck. When another boy went to push the ATV the rest of the way, the dog reportedly followed and was quickly swept away.

Wise says the collar of the dog, Bandit, got stuck on some low trees. This gave the group enough time to tie a strap around one of them and go recover the pup.

