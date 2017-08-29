× Police: Man robbed at gunpoint while mowing grass in Carmel

CARMEL, Ind.– Police say a grounds crew member was robbed at gunpoint while mowing Tuesday in Carmel.

The incident occurred just after 2:30 p.m. near 121st Street and Shelbourne Road. The victim was mowing a common area near Auburn Creek Crossing and Branch Creek Court when he was approached by two men.

One of the suspects displayed a gun, and the pair robbed him of a small amount of money before fleeing north, and then west. The victim was not injured.

Creekside Middle School was placed on lockdown for about 15 minutes as a precaution.

The suspects are still at large. The Carmel Police Department provided the following descriptions:

White male, 5’9” or 5’10”, scrawny/thin build, shoulder length blond hair, wearing red t-shirt and khaki cargo shorts, 16-19 years old, displayed a black handgun

White male, 6′, scrawny/thin build, short black hair, wearing white tank top and black basketball shorts, 16-19 years old

Anyone with information is asked to call Carmel police at 317-571-2580.