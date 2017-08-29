How to donate to the Hurricane Harvey relief

Peyton Manning surprises patients at Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital

Posted 8:11 pm, August 29, 2017, by

Peyton Manning visits Campbell Taylor and her family at children’s hospital

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Peyton Manning took some time Tuesday to surprise patients at the Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital at St. Vincent.

One of those patients was Campbell Taylor, an Indianapolis teen recovering from a ruptured appendix.

The 13-year-old has been having a rough couple of days, but family says the surprise visit from the former Colts quarterback brought some much needed smiles.

Manning spoke with Campbell about where she goes to school and he told her he’ll be thinking about her and praying for her.

Campbell’s mother tells CBS4 that she was so excited to see Manning that she almost fell over.

