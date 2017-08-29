Officials asking for personal care items to help Hurricane Harvey victims

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.- Hoosiers are doing what they do best, helping. Donations sites are set up throughout central Indiana for the Hurricane Harvey victims.

“Sharing, sharing, sharing, if everyone shares just a little bit, it doesn’t have to be a whole lot of money every penny, every dime, every case of water helps,” explains Rita Johnson, who donated water.

Hurricane Harvey slammed Texas, bringing destruction, devastation and more than 30 inches so far. Families are being forced out of their homes. Crews are trying to rescue people and their pets. Neighborhoods are completely under water. Unfortunately, parts of Texas are bracing for more rain which is predicted for this week.

“People have a connection with other people, people in need,” explains Cpl. Michael Davidson, with Cumberland Police Department.

Law enforcement agencies are teaming up to collect cases of bottle water to send to Texas. The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office and the Cumberland Police Department are both drop-off sites. Donations will be shipped to the Houston area next week.

“It went from getting one donation that finally trickled in yesterday morning to people coming in with 9, 12, 14 cases of water,” explains Cpl. Davidson.

Donations are pouring in by the truckload. Diapers, canned food, toilet paper, even toothpaste, but still more supplies are needed.

“When people come together as a community and help people in their greatest time of need, I can’t think of anything better a community can do to bring our community together,” explains John Whitaker, Executive Director with the Midwest Food Bank.

Each hour, shelters are housing more and more people who have nowhere to go and some who lost everything. FEMA officials contacted local officials urging them to collect personal hygiene items.

“They are desperately in need of personal care items, so the personal care items are important because the people who are refuging in these centers don’t have basic needs,” explains Whitaker.

The Midwest Food Bank is asking for people to donate: soap (bar or body wash), shampoo, toothbrushes, toothpaste, razors, nail clippers, wash clothes. Personal care items or any other donations can be dropped off 6250 S. Belmont Ave. After-hour donations can be left at a truck parked outside of the facility.

“This is a long, long process to get this city back up on their feet,” explains Whitaker.

Water donations will be accepted throughout the week at Cumberland Police Department, 11501 E. Washington Street in Cumberland or at the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, 123 E. Main Street, Greenfield.