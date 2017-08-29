× Marsh stores purchased following bankruptcy get new name

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Marsh Supermarkets bought by an Ohio-based company in June are getting a new name.

Generative Growth II announced Tuesday that the Indiana stores in the following locations will now be called Needler’s Fresh Markets:

Indianapolis (2)

New Palestine

Marion

Columbus

Hartford City

Elwood

Tipton

Pendleton

Richmond

Greensburg

Along with a new name, the stores will also get makeovers. The company says new exterior and interior store branding will be completed by the end of Oct. and customers will begin seeing new branding appear on advertising on Sept. 15.

The company says Needler’s Fresh Markets will place added concentration on sourcing local fresh produce, and providing high quality in-store made products in the bakery and deli.

“Our fresh meat offering is second to none. Customers will enjoy premium angus beef, all-natural pork and Miller Amish Country poultry,” said Michael Needler, Jr., CEO of Fresh Encounter, Inc. and Partner in Generative Growth.

The company’s $8 million purchase of the Marsh stores came after the grocery chain filed for bankruptcy in May. Read more about that here.