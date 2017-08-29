× Indianapolis Colts to kick off upcoming season with 10 days of events

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indianapolis Colts wrap up their preseason this week, and that means the countdown to the 2017 regular season is almost underway!

The Colts will celebrate the start of the upcoming season with a series of events that begin with the team’s final preseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday (Aug. 31 at 7 p.m. on FOX59) and culminate in the first game of the season against the Los Angeles Rams (Sept. 10 at 4:05 p.m., CBS4).

The “10-Day Countdown to Kickoff” presented by Verizon Wireless will include the launch of Blue Friday Blitz, which will offer fans exclusive deals and discounts on Blue Fridays. Fans should also look for the oversized Colts helmet around town as well as the Big Kickoff with the United Way on Monument Circle and the Colts Kickoff concert on Saturday, Sept. 9.

Here’s a look at the upcoming events:

Thursday, August 31

Colts Final Preseason Game vs. Bengals, 7 p.m. on FOX59

10-Day Countdown to Kickoff, presented by Verizon, begins

Tuesday, September 5 – Friday, September 8

Colts Helmet on Monument Circle, presented by Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield

Friday, September 8

Blueing of the Canal (6:30 a.m. — media only)

Blue Friday Blitz Program Launches

The Big Kickoff with United Way of Central Indiana on Monument Circle (11 a.m.)

Saturday, September 9

Colts Kickoff Concert, presented by Verizon and sponsored in part by Bud Light (4:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.)

Sunday, September 10

Indianapolis Colts at Los Angeles Rams on CBS4 (4:05 p.m.)

More information about the events:

BLUE FRIDAY BLITZ PROGRAM LAUNCH (SEPTEMBER 8)

This season, the Indianapolis Colts and Downtown Indy, Inc. are continuing the Blue Friday Blitz program, which gives for downtown businesses the opportunity to show their Colts Pride every Blue Friday by providing customers with special deals and discounts throughout the Colts season. To see a list of participating businesses and their corresponding weekly specials, visit www.colts.com/bluefriday.

THE BIG KICKOFF, with United Way of Central Indiana (SEPTEMBER 8)

The Colts are once again teaming up with United Way of Central Indiana to host The Big Kickoff event on Friday, September 8, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Monument Circle. At the event, United Way of Central Indiana will celebrate their 100th anniversary and host a community fair.

The Big Kickoff will also feature special guest emcee IndyCar Driver James Hinchcliffe; musical entertainment by The Doo; a free Yoga class hosted by Indy Monumental Yoga; free food truck tastings; opportunities to find out about volunteering at United Way and its agencies; limited edition Colts kickoff posters; autographs from Colts Alumni players; a visit from Colts Cheerleaders and Blue; and a chance to win Colts tickets.

COLTS KICKOFF CONCERT, PRESENTED BY VERIZON (SEPTEMBER 9)

For the fifth year, the Colts are teaming up with Verizon, Bud Light, Downtown Indy, Inc. and HANK FM to host a free Kickoff Concert on the east block of Georgia Street in Downtown Indianapolis. This year’s concert will feature Frankie Ballard, along with special guest Clayton Anderson. Free tickets to this year’s concert are available at www.colts.com/kickoff. A limited number of tickets will also be available at the gates. Throughout the evening, fans will have the opportunity to enjoy live music, the Bud Light Boardwalk Beer Garden, visits from Colts Cheerleaders and Blue, a performance by the Cheerleaders and food from Kilroy’s.