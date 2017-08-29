× Indianapolis, Carmel tentatively agree to settle dispute over 96th St. roundabouts

CARMEL, Ind. – A border dispute between Indianapolis and Carmel may be over. Carmel says the two cities have signed an agreement regarding the construction on 96th St.

Earlier this year, Indianapolis sued Carmel after it started building roundabouts on the road.

The new agreement says Carmel can build roundabouts at Hazel Dell Parkway, Gray Road and Delegates Row, but not Randall Drive. In addition, Carmel must repair any Indianapolis streets damaged as a result of construction.

Before the agreement takes effect, both the Carmel City Council and the Indianapolis City-County Council must approve it.

If approved, the lawsuit filed by Indianapolis would be dismissed and Carmel would dismiss its interlocutory appeal of the court’s initial ruling in that lawsuit. Additionally, both parties would be responsible for paying their own legal expenses.