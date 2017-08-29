Hancock County paramedics arrive in Texas for medical response

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. -- First responders from across the country are arriving in Texas to help with the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey. A group of 14 water rescue teams from Indiana Task Force One were able to rescue six people from cars in high waters on Monday.

Eight paramedics from the Buck Creek Township Fire Department arrived in San Antonio late Monday night. They drove four ambulances after getting the request from FEMA to assist with medical emergencies.

The paramedics are staged in the San Antonio area with hundreds of other departments, waiting deployment and assignment instructions. Buck Creek Township Fire Department Cpt. Rob White said once they get their assignment, they'll have only 30 minutes to prepare and go to their designated location to help.

Their mission consists of helping with medical emergencies. There are reports of alligators and poisonous snakes in the flooded waters. Paramedics are prepared to treat those emergencies, plus many others.

"Hypothermia , infection if someone had an open wound and they got in that water there could be infection from that and with people being stranded the way that they are, there’s no way to get their medications that they may need," said paramedic Adam Foster.

Crews will also be used as transport vehicles to help the sick and elderly get to hospitals and nursing homes that aren't underwater.

The crew has experience helping those in disasters. They were sent to New York to help victims of Hurricane Sandy.

"We take a lot pride in that, knowing that they trust us to come down here and carry out a mission and not only that, but carry out the mission of the Hoosier state and be able to represent Indiana," Foster said.

The paramedics are expecting to be in Texas for two weeks.