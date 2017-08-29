× Family loses all their belongings after U-Haul truck is stolen in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A cross country move turns into a nightmare for one family driving through Indianapolis.

The family stayed in town for just a few hours this week when someone stole their U-Haul truck along with all their belongings.

Driving 22 hours from New Jersey to Oklahoma City, a mother and her 19-year-old daughter pulled off I-70 near the airport in Indianapolis and stayed the night at the Ramada Inn, but when they woke up early Monday their truck was gone.

“Everything was in that truck. Our whole life,” said Patricia Norton.

Patricia says she rented a 15 foot U-Haul and filled it front to back with furniture, clothes, family pictures and much more. All of that property is now missing.

“We have nothing. No shoes. Nothing,” said Norton.

Police found the stolen truck just a couple hours later near 25th and Post on Indy’s east side, but only one small suitcase was left inside. Patricia says she moved across the country to be near her ailing mother, but never imagined she’d lose all her possessions along the way.

“I don’t have any shoes. I was supposed to start a new job and now I don’t have any clothes. I don’t have anything,” said Norton.

According to police reports, there were no witnesses at the hotel and investigators don’t have any suspects.

“You know I’m frustrated. I’m sad. I’m trying not to be depressed. I’m mad, but there’s nobody to be mad at,” said Norton.

Patricia knows whoever stole the U-Haul likely won’t even want most of her stuff. She just wishes someone would help return the property to police.

“We have boxes of clothes. We know they’re just going to throw it all away. Leave them somewhere so we can come back and get it. We have nothing,” said Norton.

Anyone with information on possible suspects or the stolen property is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.