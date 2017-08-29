Crews battle fire at Fishers apartment complex

FISHERS, Ind.– The Fishers Fire Department says everyone was evacuated from an apartment complex after a fire broke out.

Crews were called to The Woods of Britton Apartments, located near East 141st Street and State Road 37, between 3 – 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. The fire was listed in the 13800 block of Canopy Lane.

Ten units were damaged and four had heavy fire.

Crews started attacking the fire offensively but had to back off and go at it defensively after about 20 minutes. They went back on the offensive and were able to eventually put the fire out.

No major injuries were reported, but two firefighters suffered minor injuries. The cause and origin of the fire are under investigation.