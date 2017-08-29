× Colts cornerback Vontae Davis ‘week-to-week’ with groin injury

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indianapolis Colts have taken another heavy hit, this to the defense.

Two-time Pro Bowl cornerback Vontae Davis – the defense’s most established player – suffered a groin injury in last Saturday’s win at Pittsburgh and is “week-to-week,’’ according to coach Chuck Pagano.

Davis sought a second opinion regarding the injury, and that revealed “a pretty significant groin injury,’’ said Pagano.

Davis would not have played in Thursday’s preseason finale against the Cincinnati Bengals at Lucas Oil Stadium, but his status for the Sept. 10 opener against the Los Angeles Rams is very much in doubt.

If Davis misses the opener, it would mark the second straight season a preseason injury impacted his availability. He suffered a medial strain to his right ankle during camp in mid-August last year. He missed the rest of the preseason and the first two games of the regular season.

Davis’ injury is the latest to a front-line player that has hindered their preseason progress.

The most obvious has been Andrew Luck’s right shoulder. He remains on the physically unable to perform list while recovering from January surgery.

Other injury issues involved center Ryan Kelly (foot), tight end Erik Swoope (knee), guard Jack Mewhort (knee), wideout Chester Rogers (hamstring) and defensive back T.J. Green (shoulder).

Until Davis returns, the Colts’ starting cornerbacks likely will be Rashaan Melvin and rookie Quincy Wilson.

“When you lose a guy, somebody’s got to step up,’’ Pagano said.