Ball State reaches highest enrollment in university’s history

MUNCIE, Ind. – More students are attending Ball State University than ever before.

The school announced Tuesday that its enrollment has reached 22,513, the largest in its nearly 100-year history.

Ball State’s incoming freshman class also set new records for underrepresented populations, 20 percent, and out-of-state students, 18.6 percent. The freshman class, which stands at 4,002, is just three students shy of the school record set in 1997.

The university says almost 73 percent of the incoming freshmen have earned an Honors Diploma and had a 3.5 grade point average.

“We are very proud of all these numbers, not simply the sheer size of total enrollment and the freshman class but also the quality,” said Ball State President Geoffrey S. Mearns.