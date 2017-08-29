× 146th St. reopens after van runs over person’s leg in Carmel

CARMEL, Ind. – A person was hospitalized after a van ran over their leg in Carmel Tuesday evening.

Officials say the driver of the van pulled over to check on a two-vehicle crash near 146th St. and Shelborne Rd.

Authorities tell CBS4 that the driver of the van forgot to put the vehicle in park and it ended up running over the right leg of an occupant of the van.

That victim reportedly suffered minor injuries and was sent to a local hospital to be checked out. There were no injuries from the initial crash.

The road was closed while crews investigated and cleared the scene. It has since been reopened.