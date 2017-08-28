Trump expects recovery money for Harvey aftermath to be approved quickly

WASHINGTON — During a joint press conference with Finnish President Niinistö, President Donald Trump addressed Hurricane Harvey and his plans for providing relief to Texas.

He said federal cash for storm-ravaged areas and elsewhere will arrive quickly. “You’re going to have what you need and it’s going to go fast, Trump said.

Trump added that he’s spoken with members of Congress and “everybody feels for” people in the storm’s path.

The president shared the following message of reassurance to people in the path of the storm, its massive rainfall and devastating floods. “We are 100 percent with you… We will get through this. We will come out stronger and believe me we will be bigger, better, stronger than ever before.”

This is the first major natural disaster of Trump’s presidency. He is expected to visit the region Tuesday.