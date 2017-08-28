Texans see historic rainfall from Hurricane Harvey

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Hurricane Harvey made landfall Friday night as a category 4 hurricane, the first category 4 hurricane to make U.S. landfall since Hurricane Charley in 2004. Maximum winds with the storm topped 130 miles per hour.

Up to 40 inches of rain have fallen across southern Texas in the past five days. To put that in perspective, Indianapolis averages 42.44" of rain for the entire year.

Heavy rain is expected to fall across Texas and Louisiana for the next several days before the system move north. We may see some rain from Harvey here in Central Indiana this weekend.

Up to 40 inches of rain have fallen across southern Texas so far.

Heavy rain continues along the Gulf Coast

Remnants from Harvey will move northward into the Mid-South later this week.

Remnants from Harvey will bring rain into the Ohio Valley later this week.

Rain will end across central Indiana on Saturday.

Tropical remnants have, at times, brought heavy rain to our region.

This month has been extremely dry, so we could use any rain we get.