Southwest announces new flight from Indianapolis to Austin, Texas

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Southwest Airlines announced Monday it will soon add a seasonal nonstop flight to Austin, Texas to its Indy lineup.

The nonstop flights to Austin will begin on April 8, 2018. Flights will depart on Sundays at 4:20 p.m.

Austin was one of the Indianapolis International Airport’s top five unversed markets until recently. In May, Allegiant Airlines launched its inaugural flight to the city. The new Southwest seasonal non-stop flight will provide passengers with more options.

“Another nonstop flight connecting Indy to the Austin market is great news within itself, but the message it sends to Indianapolis is significant,” said Indianapolis Airport Authority Executive Director Mario Rodriguez. “It’s a firm statement that the Indy airport is connecting Indy-area businesses to key industries across the continent, and we continue to position our tech-driven city in the best light.”

Austin is the home of the South by Southwest (SXSW) conference highlighting the convergence of the interactive, film, and music industries. The city

The city also has the third spot in terms of high-tech job growth, according to CBRE Research. This makes central Texas attractive to businesses looking for a conference destination or needing a direct connection to Indy’s growing tech industry.

“We’re thrilled to link Indianapolis with everything Austin has to offer with our new nonstop service,” said Katherine Findlay, Southwest Airlines vice president and executive sponsor of Indianapolis. “The flights will connect two important capital cities demonstrating what we do best, which is connecting our customers to what’s important in their lives.”

In addition to the Sunday service, Findlay says connecting flights to Austin are available out of Indianapolis throughout the week and year-round. Flights can be booked here.