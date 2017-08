Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Happy Monday! We are waking up to a welcome sight--rain! The rain will be steadiest this morning and become scattered through the middle part of our day.

Redevelopment this afternoon with daytime heating is possible as temperatures climb to near 80 degrees.

The same system will continue our rain chances Tuesday as well. High pressure briefly builds in on Wednesday returning dry and sunny conditions to the area. A front slides in on Thursday, bringing another chance for rain and storms.