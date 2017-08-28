Robber claiming ‘he’s trying to feed his kids’ breaks into family’s home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Police are searching for the man who broke into an east side home Monday morning.

A mother and her two daughters were inside their home near 21st and Arlington when someone knocked on the front door. The family did the right thing and didn’t answer it. A few minutes later there was a louder bang.

“Probably shocked to see me, I was definitely shocked to see him,” explains Ellen, a robbery victim.

Ellen I still scared so she asked CBS 4to not show her face or give out her last name. She assumes when she didn’t answer the front door, the intruder thought no one was home so he pushed in a window air conditioning unit and crawled in.

“He had his hands in his pockets and he said ‘I’m just trying to feed my kids. I don’t want to hurt you.’ And I said I’m a mother of two and I don’t want you to hurt us either,” explains Ellen.

Ellen’s 8 and 10-year-old daughters were in their bedroom the whole time. She says when she reached for a weapon the confrontation turned violent.

“He took me and threw me to the floor and skid me across the carpet,” explains Ellen.

The intruder took the BB gun out of her hand and took off through a back door. Ellen has a few scrapes and bumps but she isn’t letting a stranger steal her family’s security.

“I was ready to pack up and go but after an hour I really felt sorry for him,” explains Ellen.

There are ‘no trespassing’ signs posted in the front and backyard of the home but that wasn’t enough to stop this robber.

“I want him to know there are jobs out there hiring,” explains Ellen.

Whether the man’s story about trying to feed his kids is the truth, there is no excuse to steal, especially from a hardworking mother trying to support her own family.

“Complete total desperation. There are food banks out there willing to help, maybe he doesn’t know or there’s just a lack of willingness to do the right thing,” explains Ellen.

This mother is warning this robber, if he breaks into another home he may not walk away. If he does have kids, it’s time to start setting an example for them.

“I hope he knows if he keeps going about his wicked ways it won’t last long,” explains Ellen.

Police have not made any arrests yet.