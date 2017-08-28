× IPS announces dates for final public hearings on school closure recommendations

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Indianapolis Public Schools will hold two final sessions for the public to share their thoughts and concerns regarding the recommended high school closures.

One meeting will be at Arlington High School on Aug. 29 at 5:30 p.m. The other will be at Northwest High School on Aug. 31 at 5:30 p.m. Each meeting will begin with 90 minutes for public comment.

School officials say these recommendations were made because of low enrollment and financial constraints. The closures are expected to save the district $4 million a year.

IPS says it is working to reinvent the high school experience by offering more college and career options and 100 percent school choice in the 2018-19 school year.

The plan includes:

Retaining Arsenal Technical High School, Crispus Attucks High School, George Washington High School and Shortridge High School.

Converting Arlington High School to a middle school during the day and an evening high school after regular school hours, and relocating some district administrative offices into the building.

Converting Northwest High School to a middle school and relocating the Newcomer Program and some district administrative offices into the building.

Closing Broad Ripple High School for sale and community reuse and relocating Visual & Performing Arts and Humanities programing to Shortridge High School.

Closing John Marshall Middle School, the Facilities Maintenance Department building and Forest Manor for sale and community reuse.

IPS says the remaining high schools would offer new academies with college and career themes.

“These academies are designed to empower students to make informed college and career decisions to ensure that they are enrolled, enlisted, or employed at a livable wage upon graduation,” IPS said in a statement.

Anyone who would like to speak at one of the public sessions is asked to sign up by noon on the day of the meeting to reserve a spot.

The school board will make its decision on Sept. 18.