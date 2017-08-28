× How Hoosiers can give to Hurricane Harvey relief efforts

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – With thousands of people displaced and in shelters, many Hoosiers are wondering what they can do to help those affected by Hurricane Harvey.

The storm dumped more than 20 inches of rain on the area, with more expected over the next few days.

Midwest Food Bank is collecting donations for flood victims. The group has already sent two semi trucks loaded with supplies to Texas. John Whitaker, the group’s executive director, said Midwest Food Bank would send additional trucks Tuesday and Thursday.

“Our plan is for an extended, six-month period of helping with this disaster,” Whitaker said. “It’s going to be a long time before people are back on their feet again.

Whitaker said Hoosiers can donate at Midwest Food Bank, 6450 S. Belmont Ave. The phone number is (317) 786-8980. The food bank is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Here are some of the items the group is asking for:

Cereal

Peanut butter

Peanuts

Canned meat

Toilet paper

Paper towels

Soup

Vegetables

Canned fruit

Ramen noodles

Pasta

Toothbrushes

Toothpaste

Hoosiers can also donate to hurricane relief efforts through the American Red Cross. Simply text the word HARVEY to 90999 to make a $10 donation. You can also visit the Red Cross website or call 1- 800-RED CROSS to make a donation.