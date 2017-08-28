× Hoosier volunteers needed to help Texas storm victims

INDIANAPOLIS, IN– Families are showing the true meaning of Hoosier Hospitality as Tropical Storm Harvey continues to inundate Southeast Texas, but the American Red Cross in Indiana is looking for even more volunteers to help.

“Pray for all these people down here, because I mean it’s just terrible down here,” Judy Brown said.

The Hoosier is volunteering in Houston right now, but waiting to be able to lend a hand.

“Water’s all over the place is flooded and they’re not allowing us to go out, they’re taking our some of our volunteers by helicopter over to the shelters to help out,” she said.

The American Red Cross in Indiana said there are about 45 Hoosier volunteers currently on the ground, but it will take as many volunteers as it can get for work both down South and from the comforts of their own homes.

“This disaster similar to Super Storm Sandy or Hurricane Katrina we know that it’s gonna continue to grow,” Duchess Adjei, the regional communications director for the American Red Cross in Indiana , said.

Adjei said volunteers can go on two week physical deployments, or go on virtual deployments.

“They would be doing a variety of sheltering and client case work, making sure that people are actually in our system,” she said.

The need to help hits home for some volunteers.

Adam Marcom, a volunteer, is expected to leave for Baton Rouge Monday night. He said he spent about half his life in Houston and still has family there.

“It’s what God wants me to do I have nothing else better to do, I got a lot of family a lot of family in Texas,” he said

Matt Whooley, another volunteer, said he expects to leave for Texas within the next 48 hours.

“Mentally you just sit back and say okay I need to do what I need to do to help as many people as possible” Whooley said.

“We need all the help that we can get down here. Once we’ll be able to get to where we need to go we need a lot of help,” Brown said.

If you’re interested in volunteering visit the American Red Cross online or call 317-684-1441 for more information.