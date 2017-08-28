× Colts trade long snapper Hennessy to Jets

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Colts traded rookie long snapper Thomas Hennessy to the Jets for safety Ronald Martin.

The Colts signed Hennessy as an undrafted free agent from Duke in May. He was expected to be the long snapper of the future after 2013 Pro Bowler Matt Overton was released this offseason.

Hennessy became expendable with the emergence of Luke Rhodes. The second-year player out of William & Mary has also been a contributor on defense as a linebacker. He led the team in tackles in preseason game number two at Dallas.

Martin played in 11 career games with the Jets over two seasons, recording two tackles. He was originally signed by the Seahawks before being cut and signed by the Jets. In college, he played in 37 games at LSU with 149 tackles and five interceptions.