Warning from Fishers PD to illegal juvenile swim party in IMI quarry

Posted 7:07 am, August 27, 2017

FISHERS, Ind. — The Fishers Police Department posted a warning to juveniles on their Facebook page Saturday night.

Authorities say they heard about a swim party happening Sunday at a quarry owned by Irving Materials Inc. They warn juveniles that Fishers Police Department, the Department of Natural Resources and IMI representatives will be in the area monitoring for illegal activity.

They say not only is the quarry private property, but it could be dangerous.

