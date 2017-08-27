× Police: Johnson County Sheriff’s Office investigating after ‘likely’ murder suicide

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. – Authorities in Johnson County are investigating a “likely” murder suicide after finding a man and woman deceased on Saturday.

Police responded to a welfare check after a 911 caller was concerned their relative was not answering their door with vehicles on the premises.

Authorities entered the home and reportedly found a man and woman dead of a “likely” murder suicide.

The scene was reportedly in the 600 block of W. Lakeview Dr. in Johnson County.

The victims were found in the back of the home.

Police say no other details will be revealed until an autopsy is complete.