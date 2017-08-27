Police: Indiana State University student shot in leg

Posted 2:01 pm, August 27, 2017, by

File image

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — Police say an Indiana State University student was wounded in the leg during a shooting near the Terre Haute campus.

Officials say the shooting happened about 2 a.m. Sunday in a neighborhood just north of the campus.

Police say the student was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries but didn’t immediately release any details about the circumstances of the shooting. Terre Haute police are overseeing the investigation.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s