× Police: Indiana State University student shot in leg

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — Police say an Indiana State University student was wounded in the leg during a shooting near the Terre Haute campus.

Officials say the shooting happened about 2 a.m. Sunday in a neighborhood just north of the campus.

Police say the student was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries but didn’t immediately release any details about the circumstances of the shooting. Terre Haute police are overseeing the investigation.