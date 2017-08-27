Man found shot behind car wash after leaving club on west side

Posted 5:09 am, August 27, 2017, by , Updated at 06:17AM, August 27, 2017

Indianapolis, Ind– A man is recovering in the hospital this morning after police say he was shot multiple times on the west side of Indianapolis.

This happened around 3:30 a.m. near West Washington Street and High School Road.

The victim was transported to Eskenazi hospital in stable condition. Police say they have a couple of suspects in custody at this time.

Police say the  victim was leaving the Tropicana night club and walking towards Washington Street when he was shot multiple times behind a car wash. He kept going, but then eventually collapsed in the middle of the street. Police worked quickly to collect all evidence at the crime scene and the area reopened about an hour later.

We’re told management from the nightclub has been uncooperative with police.

This is a developing story.

