IN Focus: Brooks on threats of gov’t shutdown, GOP infighting

Posted 8:30 am, August 27, 2017, by

INDIANAPOLIS - Rep. Susan Brooks (R-IN) says while she supports some border security enhancements, she doesn't want to see a government shutdown to make it happen.

In the video above, we sit down one-on-one with Rep. Brooks to discuss this week's top stories, including the President's threat to shutdown the government if funding for the border wall isn't included in the House spending bill next month.

Brooks is also asked about the President's response to Charlottesville, and the ongoing tensions in the Republican party over Trump's tweets taking on members of Congressional leadership.

