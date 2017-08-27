× IMPD investigating after 49-year-old man found shot to death on west side porch

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Police are investigating after a 49-year-old man was found shot to death early Sunday morning.

The incident happened on the 3400 block of W. Vermont Street. IMPD was originally called to the scene at around 4:30 a.m. on a report of shots fired, but reportedly found nothing at the scene.

At around 8:20 a.m., police were called back to the area after a neighbor called police saying they saw a lifeless man on a porch.

Police say the man was homeless and was found deceased on his mother’s porch.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.