× Broad Ripple Beer Fest announced for late October

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Beer lovers rejoice, the Broad Ripple Beer Fest has been announced for Saturday, October 28.

The event will reportedly feature 45 Indiana breweries and guests, cask beers, and 10 small-batch specialty beers featuring unique ingredients like local hops, seasonal fruit and candy.

If you purchase a ticket, you’re guaranteed as many 3 oz. pours as you can responsibly drink.

The event is 21+ and takes place from 2:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. at Opti-Park.

Organizers tell the public to come dressed in your best Halloween costume.

Your ticket purchase will support the nonprofit Asante Children’s Theater, a youth development organization committed to enriching the lives of young people so they become empowered citizens of the world.