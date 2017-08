× AirBnB offers free places to stay for Harvey evacuees

HOUSTON, Texas – As the whole country watches the devastation happening in Texas, AirBnB is stepping up to the plate by offering free places to stay for evacuees.

On their website, they say that all service fees are waived for those affected by the disaster.

Evacuees can check in through September 01, 2017.

On the website, it offers people a chance to list their homes for free to help out.