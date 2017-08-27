2 killed, 3 hurt by hit-and-run driver in northern Indiana

File photo

ELKHART, Ind. — Police say two people were killed and three badly hurt when a vehicle ran into a group of pedestrians in a northern Indiana city.

Elkhart police said the vehicle drove off after hitting the pedestrians and two other vehicles about 9 p.m. Saturday. Elkhart’s mayor called it a “senseless act” and appealed for help in finding the driver.

Police say the vehicle left a busy street just north of the city’s downtown and struck the five people. One of the injured was taken to Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis with life-threatening injuries, with the other two hospitalized with serious injuries. No one in the other vehicles suffered serious injuries.

Police Sgt. Chris Snyder says investigators don’t know whether the crash was intentional or whether drugs or alcohol were involved.

