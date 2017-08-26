Tropical Storm Harvey update

Tropical Storm Harvey (yes, no longer a hurricane) is slowly moving through southeast Texas. The latest update from the National Hurricane Center say the storm is stationary with 65mph maximum sustained winds.

The storm is not expected to move much through Thursday.

The problem with the storm not moving is the devastating rains expected to fall in this small area – only about 150 miles across.

Radar estimates from 12am Friday morning through 6:35pm Saturday are already incredible. Areas between Houston and Austin have already received 12″ to 17″ of rain.

With the storm remaining close to the Gulf of Mexico moisture will be ample. High resolution computer models suggest an ADDITIONAL 20″ to 27″ of rain could fall through 5pm ET Monday.

Add that to what has already fallen and some areas could have over 40″ of rain!

STRONGEST IN OVER A DECADE

Hurricane Harvey made landfall as a category 4 hurricane. This makes Harvey the first category 4 hurricane to make U.S. landfall since Hurricane Charly in 2004.

Take a look at the peak wind gusts measured Friday night.

For reference, winds over 111mph equal winds with an EF2 tornado.

At this time it appears that the remnants of Harvey will not make it to central Indiana. The only impact we may see are clouds streaming towards the state late in the week.