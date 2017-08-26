× Thousands take part in annual Colts’ 5K downtown Saturday

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind — It was a fun and healthy start for thousands of Hoosiers this morning in downtown Indianapolis.

The 5th annual Colts 5K brought a record-breaking number of people to Lucas Oil Stadium.

Many runners and walkers sported their Colts’ gear, while others were dressed up for the Colts’ costume contest.

“It was perfect weather, not too hot. Everyone was very friendly and waving. All of it was a lot of fun. I will be back next year,” said runner Stacey Yates.

Runners finished up inside the stadium at the 50 yard line. CBS4’s very own Kyle Inskeep, along with some of our producers took part in it.

Colts’ alumni Marlin Jackson also stopped-by to hang out with fans and says it’s an event he looks forward to every year.

“Its just a once in a lifetime experience for these individuals and i’m excited to be a small part of it,” the former cornerback said.

The Colts are in Pittsburgh today. They face the Steelers tonight at 7:30 p.m.