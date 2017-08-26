STORM PICS: Hurricane Harvey reaches coastline in Texas

Posted 10:33 am, August 26, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas – Daybreak has revealed some of the damage caused when Hurricane Harvey came ashore overnight, including downed lamp posts and tree limbs in Corpus Christi and roof tiles torn off buildings.

Harvey came ashore along Texas’ Gulf Coast on Friday night as the most powerful hurricane to hit the U.S. in more than a decade. It has since been downgraded from a Category 4 to a Category 1 hurricane, but the storm is expected to hover in the region for days and to dump as much as 40 inches (1 meter) of rain in places.

Corpus Christi’s marina has been left nearly unscathed, save an awning ripped from a restaurant entrance and a wooden garbage bin uprooted and thrown.

An old white sport fishing boat was partially submerged and several boats’ sails came unfurled and were ripped and whipping in wind gusts of more than 50 mph.

Take a look at some storm pictures from Hurricane Harvey, courtesy of the Getty Images.

