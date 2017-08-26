Skin Cancer Foundation offering free screenings at mobile RV

CARMEL, Ind. – The Skin Cancer Foundation’s Destination: Healthy Skin program will be in the area Sunday offering free skin cancer screenings.

They will be stopping by St. Vincent Carmel Women’s Center in a 38-foot RV. It is outfitted with two private exam rooms, and travels around the country providing skin cancer education and free, full-body cancer screenings.

The general public is invited to attend Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

It will be in front of entrance #3 in the parking lot. The address is 13500 N. Meridian St.

Miss Indiana USA Brittany Winchester will be at the event to discuss her experience with skin cancer.

