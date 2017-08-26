× Carmel police: Man arrested along with 12-year-old boy for robbing cell phone store

CARMEL, Ind. – Authorities in Carmel arrested a 23-year-old man along with a 12-year-old boy for allegedly robbing an AT&T store on Aug. 19.

Jalen Joiner was arrested after police were dispatched to the store in the 10400 block of N. Michigan Rd. just after 3:20 p.m. last Saturday on a report of an armed robbery.

They say two suspects entered the store and held customers and employees at gunpoint. They allegedly forced the employees to provide several thousands of dollars in merchandise before exiting the store.

IMPD was able to locate the vehicle a short time later and arrested Joiner and a 12-year-old boy.

Joiner was transported to the Hamilton County Jail and faces charges of robbery, theft, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, unlawful possession of a firearm, pointing a firearm, carrying a handgun without a license, criminal confinement and intimidation.

The 12-year-old boy, who was not identified, was transported to the Hamilton County Juvenile Center and his charges are pending.