Train derails on Indy’s near west side, IFD works to clean up leaking chemicals

Posted 10:40 am, August 25, 2017, by , Updated at 10:45AM, August 25, 2017

Picture of scene on August 25, 2017

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indianapolis Fire Department is investigating a large chemical spill involving a train on the city’s near west side.

According to dispatchers, at least one railcar carrying some kind of chemical derailed near South Harding Street between Oliver Street and West Washington Street.

It is unclear what caused the railcar to derail and whether there were any injuries. Authorities say the leaking chemical is non-toxic and non-flammable.

The train is blocking rail crossings on Indy’s near west side.

