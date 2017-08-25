× Sunny and dry conditions extend into the weekend

Happy Friday! It may feel a bit like Groundhogs Day as we continue to see dry conditions and temperatures below average. High pressure sticks with us through the weekend and finally moves out to start next week.

Partly cloudy skies again today with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

The weekend will be just a touch warmer with a mix of sun and clouds. A pattern shift occurs to start the work week, allowing a front to move through the state. The front will bring much needed rain to the area and move out by Wednesday.