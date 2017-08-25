Sunny and dry conditions extend into the weekend

Posted 9:20 am, August 25, 2017, by

Happy Friday! It may feel a bit like Groundhogs Day as we continue to see dry conditions and temperatures below average. High pressure sticks with us through the weekend and finally moves out to start next week.

Partly cloudy skies again today with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

The weekend will be just a touch warmer with a mix of sun and clouds. A pattern shift occurs to start the work week, allowing a front to move through the state. The front will bring much needed rain to the area and move out by Wednesday.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s