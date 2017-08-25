Police release reward poster months after arson kills four Flora girls

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FLORA, Ind. - Nine months after a house fire killed four young sisters in Flora, State Police released a new reward poster which investigators hope will help them solve the crime.

The new poster was introduced to the public at the Indiana State Fair.

It's similar to the state's other arson posters, but this one features the faces of victims Keyana, Keyara, Kerriele, and Konnie. Police hope someone will emotionally connect with the faces of those girls.

Click here to download the new Flora fatal fire reward poster.

While the victim's mother, Gaylin Rose, is grateful something is being done to help resolve the case, she can't help but wonder why police waited till now? In just three months, it will be the one-year anniversary of their deaths.

"Why did you guys wait that long and then, on top of that, again didn’t tell me anything about a poster?" asked Rose.

We took her question to State Police.

"There was discussion amongst the people involved in the investigation talking about what are the things we can do. And 'Hey, the Indiana State Fair is here. Is that something where people travel from different points?'" explained ISP spokesman Captain David Bursten. "It’s a leap of faith. Is that going to trigger somebody’s thoughts or cause them to call? We don’t know, but it’s still an effort worth trying."

When asked if the poster could've been released earlier, Bursten said he would not speculate as to what investigators were thinking and what leads they were following.

"It was an opportunity for them to advance it a little further outside from the Delphi area, from Carroll County, from Flora.”

Whatever the reasons, Rose hopes the new poster will bring in solid tips and more reward money. A group in Flora raised more than $7,000 during a fundraising event in July.

"If you know, don’t hide nothing. Just bring it out," Rose pleaded. "I want justice for my babies. I’m not going to stop until I get justice for them."

If you know anything that could help police solve this case, please call the State's Arson Hotline at 1-800-382-4628. You can submit your tip anonymously.