Police arrest 20 people after ‘Operation Total Eclipse’ drug dealing investigation

Indiana State Police made 20 arrests after a months-long drug dealing investigation called “Operation Total Eclipse.”

The suspects arrested are from Clark, Floyd, Harrison, Jackson, Jennings, Scott and Washington Counties. The arrests were the result of investigations conducted by Indiana State Police Undercover Units in the last several months with the assistance of officers from the Washington County Sheriff’s Department and Salem City Police Department.

During one of the arrests in Scott County, troopers seized over 100 grams of meth with a street value of over $10,000.

“In Washington County, we are continually working to detect, apprehend and prosecute those responsible for dealing drugs in our streets. Our community does not tolerate this kind of behavior, and these individuals will be held accountable for their actions,” said Washington County prosecutor Dustin Houchin.

Below are the people arrested, their charges, and the jail in which they were incarcerated.