Indy man arrested following nearly 20 car break-ins left windows shattered on north side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — An Indianapolis man is behind bars tonight following a series of smash and grabs.

According to police reports, the suspect may have been involved in close to 20 car break-ins overnight on the city’s north and northeast sides.

The suspect got caught after allegedly stealing a car from a 74 year-old woman.

Broken windows and shattered glass littered car seats and parking lots of several apartment complexes and businesses in Indianapolis.

“They just carelessly went around destroying people’s things,” said one victim Toni Malone.

Toni is sweeping the glass out of the front seat of her mom’s 2009 Jaguar which had it’s window shattered. Often times thieves break into cars where their owners left the doors unlocked, but that was not the case overnight.

“It’s like they didn’t care. A thief will check doors. This is like a borderline robbery. They were just out here smashing windows. It sounds like they didn’t care if they got caught or not,” said Malone.

Xavier Dulong had thousands of dollars in tools stolen out of the back of his car after a thief smashed open his back window.

“It’s pretty much frustrating to everybody. This whole neighborhood was alarmed this morning when we woke up to all this,” said Xavier.

While police were on scene looking into the vandalisms, a 74-year-old woman told police her car had been stolen. A short time later officers say they found the suspect Bryan Phelps with that stolen car after he apparently drove it to a different neighborhood and continued smashing his way into even more cars.

Police also told Xavier that suspect may not have acted alone because his tools have not been found.

“They told me that there might be another two people involved. That’s a lot of cars for one person to hit in one night,” said Xavier.

“I think it’s unfortunate that people think it’s okay to steal from other people,” said Malone.

While one suspect was taken into custody, anyone with information on the cases is still asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.