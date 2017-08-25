Crews respond to early morning apartment fire in Avon

AVON, Ind. – Crews responded to an apartment fire early Friday morning in Avon.

The fire was reported around 4:45 a.m. Units from the Avon Fire Department and Wayne Township Fire Department responded to 155 Capitol Dr.

According to the Avon Fire Department, the fire affected a total of eight apartments. The units sustained damage from fire, water and smoke.

Firefighters helped evacuate some of the residents. No one was hurt.

The displaced residents were taken to the apartment complex’s clubhouse to connect them with the Red Cross for temporary housing.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.