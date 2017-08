× Carmel crews respond to fully involved semi truck fire

CARMEL, Ind. – Fire crews in Carmel responded to a semi truck fire early Friday morning.

According to the Carmel Fire Department, the truck caught fire at 131st and U.S. 31. All lanes were closed as a result.

The department tweeted a photo of the fire, showing large flames at the scene.

This is a developing story.

Fire has been marked out. HazMat teams from Carmel and Noblesville now looking at runoff. pic.twitter.com/Itaak4vvBR — Carmel Fire PIO (@CFD911runs) August 25, 2017